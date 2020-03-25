x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

capitol-watch

Idaho governor signs bill setting minimum marriage age at 16

Backers say the legislation is needed to prevent forced or coerced marriages of young girls to much older men.
Credit: KTVB

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation setting 16 as the minimum age for a person to get married. 

The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the bill that also limits the marriages of 16- and 17-year-olds to someone not more than three years older. 

Backers say the legislation is needed to prevent forced or coerced marriages of young girls to much older men.

A similar bill failed in the House last year that required a judge to sign off on someone marrying at 16 or 17. The new legislation only requires parental consent.

RELATED: Gov. Little vetoes roads funding bill due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Bindi Irwin marries Chandler Powell in private ceremony with no guests due to coronavirus

RELATED: Idaho governor talks travel, masks and social distancing in coronavirus town hall

RELATED: Idaho governor's deadline to veto any bills is March 31

Watch more Idaho politics:

See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist: