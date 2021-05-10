Idaho governor repeals political rival's executive order

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, issued her order Tuesday and also sought to activate the Idaho National Guard.

The Idaho governor has issued an executive order repealing his political rival’s executive order from the previous day involving COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandatory testing.

Republican Gov. Brad Little issued the order Wednesday while still in Texas, a move that challenges the state’s longstanding practice of making the lieutenant governor acting governor when the governor is out of state.

On Tuesday, the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard also told McGeachin she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border. Little and Major General Michael J. Garshak made the decisions as McGeachin attempted to exercise her authority as acting governor with Little out of the state.

"Before I even left the state, the Lt. Governor unabashedly requested information from the Adjutant General to deploy our National Guard to the border, the same place I am visiting today to work with my fellow Republican governors on solutions to the crisis," Gov. Little said on social media.

Far-right Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, issued her order Tuesday and also sought to activate the Idaho National Guard and send soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. McGeachin tweeted "I fixed Gov. Little's Executive Order on "vaccine passports." She added that she "will continue to fight for your individual liberty."

Idaho Republican Congressman Mike Simpson also weighed in on Wednesday, saying, "It is unfortunate that while our Governor is working to find real solutions to the crisis at our border, he must also deal with these distractions from his Lt. Governor."

Little's order appears to lay the legal groundwork to determine who is in charge when the governor leaves the state.

