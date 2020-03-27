Idaho governor OKs bill outlawing abortion if Roe reversed

Criminal punishment would be a felony and apply to the people performing abortions, not the women.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation making abortion a crime in Idaho if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe versus Wade decision that legalized the has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican governor's website says he signed it. The measure includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Doctors could have their licenses suspended or revoked.