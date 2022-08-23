Idaho governor hosting press conference related to inflation

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to host a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Boise, billed as related to inflation. It will be livestreamed here on KTVB.COM and on the KTVB YouTube channel.

Gov. Little's office has not indicated specifics beyond the press conference being inflation-related, but the governor on August 16 said rumors that he's considering calling a special session of the Idaho Legislature are "relatively right." However, the governor said he won't call one unless there's "pretty good agreement" on legislation to be considered in that session.

A potential special session may involve using some of a projected $2 billion revenue surplus to counteract inflation, possibly through another tax rebate. Gov. Little has also said he and the Legislature are committed to more education investments as well as tax relief, but it's not clear if any further action related to education would be taken before the next regular session begins in January 2023.

Gov. Little in February signed tax cuts totaling $600 million that included one-time rebates and permanent reductions of income tax rates for individuals and businesses.

