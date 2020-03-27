x
Idaho governor approves $400,000 to kill problem wolves

The budget bill taps money in the state's general fund to kill wolves that prey on livestock or wildlife.
Credit: AP
In this Feb. 1, 2017, photo released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Snake River wolf pack is captured by a remote camera photo in Hells Canyon National Recreation Area in Wallowa County, Ore. A proposal to strip gray wolves of their remaining federal protections could clip the predators' rapid expansion across vast swaths of the U.S. West and Great Lakes. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation sending just under $400,000 to a state board to use to kill problem wolves in Idaho has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday, according to his website.

The budget bill taps money in the state's general fund to kill wolves that prey on livestock or wildlife.

The state's Wolf Depredation Control Board has agreements with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services to kill wolves.

Fish and Game killed 17 wolves in northern Idaho in February that the agency said were killing elk.

