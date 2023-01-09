Gov. Little gives State of the State Address as 2023 legislative session begins

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address at 1 p.m. MST Monday to kick off the legislative session. KTVB will stream the event live.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address at 1 p.m. MT Monday at the Idaho State Capitol to kick off the legislative session.

Little is beginning his second term as Idaho's 33rd governor after handling challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate Ammon Bundy in November's general election.

During his inaugural address Friday, Jan. 6, Little emphasized his goal of putting "Idaho first," while thanking Gem State residents and praising the state's specialties.

"No matter how much things seem to change around us, and change is inevitable, our Idaho values never seem to drift away from us," Little said. "Idahoans are still as tough, yet compassionate, self-reliant, yet community-minded as we were in the early days of our state's history."

One thing that has changed in the past year is Little's supporting cast in the state's executive branch. Four of the seven people elected to statewide office last November will be beginning their first terms: Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

In addition to Gov. Little, Treasurer Julie Ellsworth was inaugurated for a second term and State Controller Brandon Woolf will begin his third full term in that office.

The Republicans will once again hold supermajorities in both houses in 2023.

The legislature's website shows Republicans hold 28 seats in the Senate. The Democrats hold seven. In the House, Republicans outnumber Democrats 59 to 11.

There has also been a lot of turnover in the legislature because of redistricting and retirements. Of the 105 total members of the Idaho Legislature, 40 will be starting their first term.

State of the State events:

11:30 a.m. - Media Preview with Chief Budget Officer Alex Adams

1 p.m. - Gov. Little's State of the State Address

1:45 p.m. - Post-Address Media Availability with Gov. Little

