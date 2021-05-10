Idaho eyes sewer, water, broadband with federal rescue money

Administration officials say payments could begin going out in the coming days.

Idaho will receive $1.1 billion in the latest round of coronavirus relief money in two separate payments that could be used to substantially bolster the state's water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday launched a $350 billion program that's part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March.

