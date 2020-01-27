×
Idaho Health and Welfare seeks $3.7 billion overall budget

Director Dave Jeppesen told the Legislature's budget-setting committee that the large increase is due to Medicaid expansion.
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is seeking an additional $70 million from the general fund and $300 million overall that includes federal money for an 8.7% increase in next year's budget. 

Director Dave Jeppesen on Monday told the Legislature's budget-setting committee that the large increase is due to Medicaid expansion. 

His request would boost the agency's budget to about $930 million from general funds. 

The agency would also receive about $330 million in dedicated funds from such things as fees and licenses plus another $2.4 billion from the federal government for an overall budget of about $3.7 billion. 

