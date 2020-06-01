BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Democratic Party will hold their own press conference following the end of the GOP's conference about Governor Brad Little's State of the State address.

Gov. Little laid out his legislative priorities in his State of the State address, which included education, deregulation, and infrastructure.

Sen. Michelle Stennett and Rep. Ilana Rubel will be giving the Democratic Response to Little's State of the State.

The 2020 legislative session started at noon on Monday.

