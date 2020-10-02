House revenue committee rejects Idaho food tax proposals

Two bills to repeal taxes on groceries failed to get out of committee Monday morning. A third bill was withdrawn by its sponsor.

BOISE, Idaho — Two attempts to introduce bills to repeal Idaho grocery taxes failed and another was withdrawn by its sponsor.

That leaves only one grocery tax relief bill still pending in the Legislature.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday rejected holding a hearing on proposed bills by Republican Reps. Priscilla Giddings and Randy Armstrong.

Some committee members said Giddings' proposal involved an impossible labyrinth of food definitions and that Armstrong's would mean an overall tax increase.

Republican Rep. Mike Moyle then withdrew his proposal after deciding that a bill already introduced that raises the grocery tax credit for Idaho residents is the best idea.