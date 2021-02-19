Idaho bill to make ballot initiatives tougher goes to Senate

Republican Sen. Steve Vick says the measure is needed to give rural voters more say in the process.

Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho ballots is headed to the full Senate.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure that Republican Sen. Steve Vick says is needed to give rural voters more say in the process.

Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 districts in 18 months.

The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho legislative districts in 18 months.