Idaho bill banning public funding to abortion providers advances

BOISE, Idaho — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions was approved by a panel of lawmakers despite opposition from some who said it didn't go far enough.
The House State Affairs Committee sent the legislation to the full House Friday.
Federal and state laws already ban public funding for abortion except for in certain circumstances, such as in cases of rape or incest or when the pregnancy endangers the mother's life. But health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services.