House votes to override Idaho governor's tax commission veto

BOISE, Idaho — The House has voted to override Republican Gov. Brad Little's veto of a bill involving the responsibilities of the chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission and the three other commissioners.

Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated chamber voted 62-7 on Wednesday to override the veto issued last week.

The legislation would change the law to require commissioners’ approval when the chairman makes certain administrative decisions.

Little says the legislation adds a level of red tape that goes against his core belief of good government.