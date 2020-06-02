Panel OKs bill limiting governor legislative vacancy choices

The bill would give Idaho governors only one choice rather that three when it came to filling legislative vacancies.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho governors would have only one choice rather than three when it came to filling legislative vacancies under a measure heading to the House.

The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday approved the measure backers say is needed to prevent governors from passing over a local party committee's first choice.

Those opposed or uncertain about the legislation said it removed a check and balance between the legislative and executive branches.

Idaho governors typically appoint the top choice put forward but not always.

Last month, Republican Gov. Brad Little selected the third choice to replace a northern Idaho lawmaker who had been expelled after being convicted of a felony.