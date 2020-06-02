Amendment would freeze number of Idaho legislative districts

House Speaker Scott Bedke is backing a proposal to keep the number of legislative districts fixed at 35.

BOISE, Idaho — The number of legislative districts would remain fixed at 35 under a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to hold a hearing on a joint resolution brought forward by Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke.

Bedke is seeking to amend the constitution that allows 30 to 35 districts.

One senator and two representatives come from each district.

Bedke says he's concerned the number of districts could drop, disenfranchising voters, especially in geographically large districts.

The proposed legislation would have to pass the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority.