House committee delays vote on 1-year freeze on property taxes

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee heard about two hours of testimony Tuesday before adjourning.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation aimed at reducing property taxes drew so many people wanting to speak that a House panel ran out of time and delayed voting. 

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee heard about two hours of testimony Tuesday before adjourning. 

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle says the one-year, statewide freeze on property taxes is needed to start a conversation because people are being forced out of their homes. 

City and county officials spoke against the bill. They say freezing revenue would create a financial hardship because expenses will continue to rise. 

Republican Committee Chairman Gary Collins says the committee will take up the legislation again on Wednesday.

