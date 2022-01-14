House leaderships debate mandating remote testimony this legislative session

All 15 house committees are chaired by a Republican and none of them are against remote testimony, according to Republican House Caucus Leader Megan Blanksma.

BOISE, Idaho — Through the current rise of the omicron variant, two Idaho lawmakers publicly announced positive COVID-19 tests the first week of the 2022 Legislative Session.

In response, Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel sent out a press release asking Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke to require all 15 House Committee Chairmen to accept virtual and remote testimony.

As it currently stands, each house committee chair has the power to decide how their committee’s testimony will operate.

"According to time and tradition, those decisions have been made by the committee chairman," Republican House Caucus Leader Megan Blanksma said.

Remote testimony is a safe option for lawmakers and the public, according to Rubel. It creates a more inclusive environment for the immunocompromised and folks living far away from Boise.

"I think it's really important the public be able to participate in their government," Rubel said. "Committee rooms are fully equipped right now for remote testimony. It wouldn't cost us a dime to just use those facilities. So, I think that's what we should be doing."

All senate committees are accepting remote testimony, according to Rubel’s press release. The process is serving the senate well, according to Democrat Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne. Rubel wants the house to follow the senate's lead.

"I think it does a lot to help tie the state of Idaho together and help the legislature better understand the issues and be able to hear from everyone," Sen. Burgoyne said. "So, I would hope we all embrace remote testimony at the Idaho Legislature."



All 15 house committees are chaired by a Republican. However, none of them are against remote testimony, according to Rep. Blanksma.

"There is no opposition to remote testimony," Rep. Blanksma said. "It just depends on the committee on how that's gonna look. There has been no effort to limit testimony from constituents. There's been no effort to limit testimony to industry. There has been no effort to limit testimony of any kind at this point."

Rep. Rubel and Rep Blanksma both sit on the House Health and Welfare Committee. Chairman Fred Wood is not accepting remote testimony according to Rubel. However, Blanksma contests that claim.

“I was actually in the committee meeting she seems to be referring to that said there will be no remote testimony,” Blanksma said. “That’s not what happened.”

"The committee chair told the whole committee for large public hearing and a large public event in the Lincoln Auditorium, they would [accept remote testimony]," Rubel said. "But for an ordinary committee hearing there would not be [remote] testimony."

The nuance resides in the chairman's power to decide when remote testimony is accepted. While remote testimony is accepted in all 15 committees, according to Rep. Blanksma, to what degree each committee chair allows the use of remote testimony remains to be seen through the 2022 legislative session.

