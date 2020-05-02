House panel rejects Idaho math, science, English standards

The House Education Committee voted 10-5 to reject the standards put forth by the Idaho State Board of Education.

BOISE, Idaho — A House panel has rejected math, science and English standards used to make sure Idaho's 300,000 students are meeting specific criteria.

The House Education Committee voted 10-5 Wednesday to reject the standards put forward by the Idaho State Board of Education.

Opponents say the standards make kids lose interest in learning and made it nearly impossible for parents to help them with homework.

Those in favor of retaining the standards said they're needed to keep Idaho students competitive.

The arcane administrative rules process involves both the House and Senate.

The standards would remain in effect unless the Senate also removes them.