Gov. Little vetoes bill to compensate wrongly convicted

The governor says the measure's objective is admirable but that its process using the courts is flawed.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, from left, Christopher Tapp, Republican Rep. Doug Ricks and Charles Fain appeared before the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee in Boise, Idaho, to testify in favor of legislation that would compensate the wrongly convicted. Tapp and Fain combined spent nearly 40 years in Idaho prisons for crimes they didn't commit after being convicted of murder. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation that would have set up a process to compensate people convicted of crimes they didn't commit. The Republican governor in his veto message on Monday, March 31, 2020, says the measure's objective is admirable, but its process using the courts is flawed. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation that would have set up a process to compensate people convicted of crimes they didn't commit. 

The Republican governor says the measure's objective is admirable but that its process using the courts is flawed. 

He says using an existing board or commission would be faster and that claims that are denied could be appealed in the courts. 

Little says his office will work with lawmakers to create an acceptable process. 

The legislation would have paid $60,000 a year to people who have been wrongfully incarcerated and $75,000 per year exonerated death row inmates.

