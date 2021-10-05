Gov. Little signs historic transportation funding bill

The governor's office says this was passed without raising Idahoans' taxes or fees.

BOISE, Idaho — The latest bill signed into law by Idaho Gov. Brad Little is a historic one.



Little signed House Bill 362 into law Monday, a transportation bill that directs $80 million toward roads and other projects. It allows the state to bond for up to $1.6 billion for transportation infrastructure projects statewide over a 20-year period.



The governor's office says this was passed without raising Idahoans' taxes or fees.



Little says he did it by redirecting a larger share of the existing sales tax to the funds that support transportation projects.

"Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. To keep up with the demands of a fast-growing state, our sustainable transportation funding solution helps save Idahoans' time, keeps us safe on our roads, and makes our state's economy even stronger," Gov. Little said. "One of the most basic responsibilities of government is to provide a transportation system that facilitates commerce and keeps citizens safe. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature and Idaho businesses for recognizing the need to invest strategically and sustainably in transportation."

It is the single largest state investment in transportation infrastructure in history.



Additionally, the governor and Legislature directed $126 million in one-time funds from the state's record budget surplus as part of Little's "Building Idaho's Future" plan.

