Gov. Little signs bill to invest $50 million in Idaho water projects

"Water is truly the source of life. How we manage – or mismanage – our water resources determines our success or failure as a state," Little said. "Our strategic investment in long-term water projects and safe water systems for our communities will benefit Idahoans for generations to come."



"Building Idaho's Future" is Gov. Little's plan to use Idaho's record budget surplus to provide Idahoans tax relief and make strategic investments in transportation, education, water, capital construction, and other critical areas.



SB 1121 directs funding toward the following water projects:



- Enlargement of the Anderson Ranch Reservoir north of Mountain Home – The project provides needed water for the rapidly growing Treasure Valley and surrounding areas.



- Mountain Home Air Force Base – The project ensures a sustainable water supply for the Mountain Home AFB. Idaho is one of the few states with an Air Force base that has the ability to significantly expand, and a stable water supply is critical to the base – an operation that contributes $1 billion annually to Idaho's economy and ensures our security as a nation. The project secures a stable water supply for current and expanded missions at the base.



- Large Upper Valley Recharge Project in eastern Idaho – The project will increase the sustainability of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer. The aquifer was declining at an unsustainable rate until recent investments by water users and the state. Increased recharge efforts will provide further opportunities to improve aquifer levels for the benefit of farmers, ranchers, and communities across southern Idaho.