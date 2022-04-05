Gov. Little proclaims April Financial Literacy Month in Idaho

Little was joined by IDeal, the state's 529 College Savings Program, to designate April 2022 as Financial Literacy Month in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday issued a proclamation declaring April as Financial Literacy Month in the Gem State.

Little was joined by representatives of IDeal 529 - the state's 529 College Savings Program - to designate April 2022 as Financial Literacy Month through a proclamation in the Governor's Ceremonial Office.

According to a news release from Little's office, the proclamation is signed each year. IDeal 529's goal is for families in Idaho to practice financial literacy "by promoting saving early for post-secondary education," with an IDeal savings account.

On top of the proclamation, the winners of the annual Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition's Piggy Bank Beauty Contest were also announced Tuesday at the Governor's Office.

Each year, students in the 3rd to 6th grade are challenged with creating and decorating their own piggy banks. The winners received a $150 contribution to begin or build on their IDeal 529 account.

Categories of the contest consist of funniest piggy bank, prettiest piggy bank, most creative piggy bank, and celebrity look alike.

IDeal 529 Executive Director Christine Stoll and IDeal board members presented the winners their awards Tuesday.

The winners of the piggy bank contest also met Gov. Little, State Treasurer Julie A. Ellsworth and other leaders at the Idaho Statehouse. The students also had the opportunity to explore Idaho's Capitol.

Idaho's State College Savings Program Board includes Ellsworth, Little, State Controller Brandon Woolf, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, and Secretary of State Lawrence Denney.

More information on Idaho's college savings program, IDeal, can be found by clicking this link.

