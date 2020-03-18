Gov. Little OKs bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors

The bill caps attorney fees charged to former patients at $350 for those who do not contest their bills in court and $750 for those who do.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation in Idaho to create transparency in medical bills sent to former patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday.

The bill caps attorney fees charged to former patients at $350 for those who do not contest their bills in court and $750 for those who do.

It also sets a 45-day deadline for medical facilities to get bills to a patient's insurance provider.

Opponents say the measure would increase healthcare costs for people who pay their bills.

The law takes effect on Jan. 1.

