Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

Over a year ago individuals started to gather on Idaho state property located near Jefferson and 6th streets in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments.

“We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.

Over a year ago, people settled on Idaho state property located near Jefferson and 6th streets in Boise. According to Gov. Little's office, there have been many violations requiring increased calls for police service and law enforcement action.

The Department of Administration filed a lawsuit in Mar. 2022 to stop public camping and prevent health and safety violations on state property. Following the lawsuit's filing, the encampment started to clear out and the state removed tents, garbage and waste.

In Apr. 2022, advocates of the public encampment filed a lawsuit challenging Idaho's actions. Governor Little dismissed the lawsuit and in Jan. 2023 the court favored the state's position.

“It is unfortunate activists chose to take advantage of vulnerable members of our community and encouraged the illegal activity while resources are available nearby to help these individuals,” Gov. Little said. “Combatting public encampments serves the best interests of all Idahoans."

