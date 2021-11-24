Gov. Little appoints Carrie Semmelroth to vacant District 17 Senate seat

Semmelroth, a Boise State University staff member, will replace Ali Rabe, who has moved to a different district.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Carrie Semmelroth to the Idaho Senate, to fill the District 17 seat vacated by Sen. Ali Rabe, who has moved out of that district.

Semmelroth is strategic initiatives project manager in the College of Education at Boise State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in sociology, master's degree in special education, and her Doctor of Education degree.

Little selected Semmelroth, a Democrat, from a list of recommendations from the Democratic Party's 17th District legislative committee. Idaho law provides that when a legislative seat is vacated midterm, the political party of the legislator who left the seat submits recommendations to the governor.

The 17th District currently includes several neighborhoods south of the Boise River and on the Bench, including the Boise State University campus.

"I thank Ali Rabe for her service and dedication to all Idahoans, not just her constituents. The 2022 Legislative Session offers important opportunities to address the many issues impacting our district and state the most," Semmelroth said in a statement posted Wednesday afternoon on Facebook. "I am eager to collaborate with lawmakers throughout Idaho to draft and pass policy geared toward creating a better tomorrow for our future generations. I look forward to listening and learning from District 17 voters in the coming months, as well as those in other districts."

Semmelroth will serve out the remainder of Rabe's current term, which ends at the end of 2022.

Rabe plans to run for election to the Idaho Senate from District 16 in November 2022. She announced her candidacy in District 16 and resignation from the District 17 seat on Nov. 5, before Idaho's redistricting panel voted on the redistricting plan based on the 2020 Census. Rabe had moved to a new home, and said she decided to "err on the side of caution," and not remain in office for the 2022 session.

The legislative redistricting plan, adopted on Nov. 10, puts Boise State in District 18. It also shows the District 17 boundary south of I-84 extending further west, to Cloverdale Road between the interstate and Victory Rd. Barring a court decision against it, that plan will be in effect for the 2022 election.

Watch more Idaho politics: