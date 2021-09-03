GOP Idaho lawmakers aim to defund party's attorney general

Opponents say that if the defunding effort succeeds, it would essentially create a slush fund for political allies and Republican lawyers.

BOISE, Idaho — Republican lawmakers frustrated with the state's GOP attorney general are trying to significantly defund his office.

Lawrence Wasden irked conservative lawmakers by not joining a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election. He's also repeatedly warned that some legislation is unconstitutional.

