First-term Idaho Republican lawmaker out with COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug says he received a positive COVID-19 test Friday morning.

The first-term lawmaker from Nampa says he believes he caught the coronavirus from a family member and not at the Statehouse.

Skaug says his last day at the Statehouse was Tuesday after the family member started experiencing symptoms.

Skaug says he couldn't get tested until Thursday morning.

He says he has mild symptoms that are similar to allergies he says he gets each spring.