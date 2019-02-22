BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would help first responders with post-traumatic stress injury receive worker's compensation is closer to becoming law.



The House Human Resources and Commerce Committee voted Thursday to send Senate Bill 1028 to the House floor with a "do-pass" recommendation.

It would require insurance companies to cover psychological injuries suffered by first responders.

Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan testified in favor of the bill.

Currently, workman's comp does not cover mental health issues for first responders unless they are accompanied by a physical injury.



The Idaho Senate approved the bill last week.



If the House approves, it will go to the governor's desk.