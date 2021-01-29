Federal judge speeds lawsuit on Statehouse coronavirus rules

Democrat Reps. Muffy Davis of Ketchum and Sue Chew of Boise have health conditions that put them at higher risk if they get COVID-19.

A federal judge has agreed to speed up the timeline for a lawsuit brought by two Idaho lawmakers concerned about a lack of coronavirus precautions at the Statehouse.

There have been cases of the contagious illness among Capitol staffers, but Idaho's legislative leaders have declined to require masks and lawmakers aren't allowed to attend and vote remotely.

The judge agreed Thursday to speed the case, ordering Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and the Legislature to file a response by the end of Tuesday.

