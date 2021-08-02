Ethics hearing begins for Idaho lawmaker who shared rape accuser's identity

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, a Republican from White Bird, is accused of "conduct unbecoming a Representative."

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho state representative who reacted to news that a fellow lawmaker was accused of raping a legislative intern by sharing the teenage intern's name and photo online is set for an ethics hearing Monday.

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, a Republican from White Bird, is accused of "conduct unbecoming a Representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body."

The 19-year-old intern, referred to as Jane Doe, told police in March that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican from Lewiston, had sexually assaulted her in his Boise apartment after the pair went out to dinner together.

Von Ehlinger argued the sex was consensual, and Giddings appeared to back his account, sharing a blog post to her Facebook page that contained a photo of the intern, her full name, and personal details about her life.

Giddings says the ethics complaints about sharing a rape accuser's name/picture are "nothing more than crass attempts by my political opponents to take advantage of the woke cancel culture movement that wants to destroy Idahoans individual rights for their own personal gain." — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) August 2, 2021

During an ethics hearing into von Ehlinger's romantic pursuits of the intern and several other women who work at the Idaho Capitol, Giddings at first denied sharing the photo and information about the teenager. She reversed course after a member of the ethics committee pulled up the post on her Facebook page during the hearing, admitting to sharing it but saying she had not "thoroughly examined" what she had posted.

Publicizing the 19-year-old's identity drew sharp criticism from Giddings' fellow lawmakers and victims advocates around the state. In a written complaint signed by 25 House members, lawmakers wrote that in addition to lying under oath, Giddings had threatened the safety of the student intern and made it more difficult for future victims of crime or workplace harassment to report what happened to them.

Rep. Greg Chaney, who is presenting the first complaint, says he became aware of Giddings' post sharing the rape accuser's name/photo on Friday, April 16. He drafted an ethics complaint about it the following Monday, the 19th.



"I saw the post with my own two eyes," Chaney said. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) August 2, 2021

"It is inappropriate to share the identity of a person who has reported sexual assault because it endangers that person and prevents other survivors from coming forward," the complaint reads. "The intimidation and bullying of a teenage witness by others could have threatened the integrity of the earlier investigation and certainly caused harm to the victim."

The ethics committee ultimately found that von Ehlinger had committed "conduct unbecoming" and recommended he be expelled from the Legislature; he ultimately resigned just before House members could vote on whether to kick him out. Boise Police has forwarded the rape investigation to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office; as of Aug. 2, no criminal charges have been filed.

The ethics committee is now giving opening statements and going over the protocols for the hearing. Driving home the point, this is not a courtroom and this isn’t a trial pic.twitter.com/fK46OI4dwF — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 2, 2021

If Giddings is found by a majority vote of the committee to have also violated ethical standards with her behavior, committee members could recommend she be sanctioned or expelled from the House. The full House would then vote on those recommendations. Committee members could also find that what Giddings did does not amount to an ethics violation, and dismiss the complaints against her.

