Legislation to do away with daylight saving time in Idaho stalls in House

The bill sponsored by Rep. Christy Zito was sent back to the House State Affairs Committee.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation that would have exempted Idaho from daylight saving time has stalled in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Idaho residents would not have to fall back or spring ahead each year under House Bill 358.

The measure was brought forward by Republican Rep. Christy Zito.

Zito says changing the clock forward and back is a health and safety risk that results in increased heart attacks and traffic crashes.

The bill was scheduled to be up for a vote in the House on Thursday, but it was sent back to the House State Affairs Committee.

In an email to KTVB, Zito admitted there is not enough support among the legislators. She still supports stopping the time change and says if she can get enough support, the bill could be brought back.