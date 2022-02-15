x
Capitol Watch

Two bills tightening Idaho voting rules head to full House

Opponents testified that both bills amounted to voter suppression.
Credit: Logan Schenk/KTVB
People wait to cast their ballots in-person on Nov. 3, 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has approved a bill prohibiting so-called “ballot harvesting” and another tightening the timeline for unaffiliated voters to joint a political party before an election. 

The House State Affairs Committee sent both bills to the full House with “do pass” recommendations on party-line votes Monday. 

Opponents testified that both bills amounted to voter suppression.

The first bill would make it a crime to take mail-in ballots to the post office for anyone who is not a person’s household member. 

The second bill  would require unaffiliated voters to join a political party more than a month before Election Day if they want to vote in a closed primary election.

