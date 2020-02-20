x
Crapo, Risch tout economy and judicial appointments

The U.S. senators spoke Thursday to lawmakers at the Idaho Statehouse.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, Idaho Republican U.S. Senators James Risch, left, and Mike Crapo speak to audience members during the announcement of the launch of the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) at Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Idaho's two U.S. senators in speeches to state lawmakers say the country is experiencing historical prosperity and the federal judiciary is being transformed with the appointment of conservative judges. Crapo and Risch in speeches Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 to state lawmakers in the Idaho House of Representatives labeled the moves as good progress for the country. Crapo says the U.S. Supreme Court now has a five-member majority of what he calls rule-of-law judges. Risch says deregulation has led to economic growth. They did not mention the U.S. budget deficit that is likely to burst through the $1 trillion mark this year. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's two U.S. senators in speeches to state lawmakers say the country is experiencing historical prosperity and the federal judiciary is being transformed with the appointment of conservative judges.

Republican U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch in speeches Thursday to state lawmakers in the Idaho House of Representatives labeled the moves as good progress for the country.

Crapo says the U.S. Supreme Court now has a five-member majority of what he calls rule-of-law judges. Risch says deregulation has led to economic growth.

They did not mention the U.S. budget deficit that is likely to burst through the $1 trillion mark this year.

