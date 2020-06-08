Health questions raised after Idaho Legislature special session announced

Following an announcement from Gov. Brad Little, questions were raised about how the legislative body will meet with COVID concerns.

BOISE, Idaho — Almost immediately after Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced his intention to call a special legislative session in a few weeks, questions were asked about how the legislators from across the state could meet safely as Idaho continues to battle COVID-19.

During a news conference Thursday, Gov. Little addressed those questions.

“The transmissible moments that exist over there are going to have to be addressed. How do they do a roll call? How do they do the spacing?” said Little. “We are learning, as the science evolves, we are learning how to do this. If they do the right thing, we should be okay.”

Doing the right thing implies the use of face masks and social distancing. For weeks, Gov. Little has asked Idahoans to mask up.

When asked about his guidance to lawmakers during a news conference, he had this to say:

“I think it’s a good practice. I don’t dare stand here and not say it’s a good practice with Dr. Hahn looking over my shoulder,” said Little.

As Gov. Little explains though, the legislators are in control of their rules inside the Statehouse.

READ MORE: Idaho governor to call special session of the Legislature

“They have jurisdiction over the three floors in the Capitol, that’s their right. They’ve had lots of discussion,” said Little.

Like everyone else, Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma is waiting for official word on what the special session will cover. The state Constitution outlines that the agenda for a special session is set by the governor.

Blanksma she says there is a good indication of where a special session would go.

“They are interested in some elections issues and also liability issues for businesses and schools in relation to COVID,” said Blanksma.

Of course, also on lawmakers agendas, keeping the Capitol a safe and healthy environment with COVID protocols.

“I know that was a discussion we had with Republican House leadership last night. The speaker is trying to figure out a way so that everyone is comfortable and safe,” said Blanksma.

Senate Minority Caucus Chair Maryanne Jordan says Democrats are also focused on creating a safe Statehouse.

“I’m concerned about the safety of legislators, the public, the staff, everybody,” said Jordan. “Our leadership and our minority caucus will be reaching out to the leadership of the majority party caucus and try and get some confirmation on safety protocols and what might be in place to keep everyone safe”

It’s been pointed out by many that in Boise and Ada County, where the state Capitol is located, there is currently health orders mandating masks and limiting gatherings to 50 or less people.

A spokesperson for Gov. Little explains that the Capitol, while in city limits, is property of the State of Idaho, so not all of Boise’s ordinances would be enforceable inside.

Sen. Jordan says building jurisdiction aside, having lawmakers from across Idaho converge in Boise, a noted COVID hotspot, raises questions.

“It’s kind of splitting hairs when in-fact, we are not talking about whose building we are in, we are talking about a virus that can permeate anywhere you go if you are gathering people all in one place,” said Jordan.

Legislative leaders are expected to finalize COVID plans closer to the expected start of the special legislative session, projected for the week of August 24.

Gov. Little is expected to set the agenda for the session on August 17 by proclamation.

