Boise Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb will not run for re-election

The longtime senator announced Monday morning that the current legislative session will be her last.

BOISE, Idaho — Longtime Boise senator Cherie Buckner-Webb announced Monday morning that she will not seek re-election in November, making the current legislative session her final term in the Idaho Legislature.

Buckner-Webb has been a legislator since 2010, spending two years as a representative in the Idaho House before being elected to the Senate, where she spent the next eight years. She represents District 19 in Boise's North End.

In a statement, the Democratic senator called serving Idaho and the people who live here an "honor."

"It has been an extraordinary time in my life and in the lives of all Idahoans as we have watched phenomenal transformation in our state: our increasing population, our new businesses and industries, and all of the benefits and problems of a rapidly growing state," Buckner-Webb said. "Those benefits and problems are not evenly distributed, and it is the responsibility of Idaho's citizen legislature to ensure that all Idahoans are valued and heard."

Buckner-Webb's term as senator will end in November. She says she plans to work in the private sector after her retirement from the legislature, but vowed to continue her work advocating for issues in Idaho.