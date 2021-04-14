x
Bill would require Idaho Legislature's approval to spend COVID-19 funds

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 15-4 on Wednesday to approve the measure.
The Idaho Legislature's budget committee has approved a proposed law requiring that about $2.2 billion coming to the state from the latest round of federal coronavirus rescue money must be approved by lawmakers before it is spent by state agencies. 

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 15-4 on Wednesday to approve the measure.

Lawmakers have been angry that Republican Gov. Brad Little spent previous federal rescue money without their input. 

Idaho is getting about $5.3 billion in the latest package. That includes $2.1 billion in direct payments to people and businesses. 

Of the remaining $3.2 billion, about $2.2 billion would require the Legislature's approval.

