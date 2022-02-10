x
Bill would let Legislature intervene in legal challenges

The state has frequently been on the losing end of lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of laws, ultimately costing taxpayers millions in legal fees.
BOISE, Idaho — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has introduced a bill that would allow the Legislature to intervene if anyone sues the state over one of its laws.

 Coeur d’Alene Republican Sen. Mary Souza did not speak in detail about her legislation during the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee meeting on Wednesday afternoon, but said it would allow the Legislature to play a legal role if there is a lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of a statute. 

The state has frequently been on the losing end of lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of laws involving abortion, transgender rights and voter initiatives, ultimately costing taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees.

