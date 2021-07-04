Bill to make Idaho ballot measures tougher heads to governor

The House voted 51-18 on Wednesday to approve the measure backers say is needed because the current process favors urban voters.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots is heading to the governor, who has hinted of a possible veto.

Opponents say the measure would make it nearly impossible to get initiatives on ballots.

The proposed law would require the signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts.