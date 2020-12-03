Bill to freeze property taxes for one year dies in Idaho Senate

Senators rejected the legislation on an 24-11 vote Thursday.

Legislation that would have imposed a one-year, statewide freeze on property taxes died in the Idaho Senate Thursday on a 24-11 vote.

The measure was sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle.

Moyle has touted this bill as being for the greater good of Idahoans.

Legislative leaders said property taxes were a top issue this session because explosive growth in many parts of the state has caused property values to increase, forcing up property taxes.

However, the measure came under fire from city and county officials who said the effects could be devastating.

Idaho Democrats were also vocal in their opposition to the bill.

"HB 409 failed on the Senate floor because it was trying to fix the wrong problem." Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said. "Our residential property taxes are going up because they are increasing at a much faster rate than commercial property. They are not increasing because our cities and counties are wasteful and inefficient."



Nelson said most residential homeowners would have still seen property tax assessment increases.

“Idahoans would have been deeply disappointed when the Legislature promised a property tax freeze and they saw increased property taxes," he said.

