Bill to end daylight saving time in Idaho goes to House

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho residents wouldn't have to fall back or spring ahead for daylight saving time under proposed legislation that has advanced to the House.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to send to the full House the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Christy Zito.

Zito introduced similar legislation last year, but it failed in the House on a 55-15 vote.

Zito says changing the clock forward and back is a health and safety risk that results in increased heart attacks and traffic crashes.