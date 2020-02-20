x
Bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors advances in Idaho House

The House Business Committee approved the bill 15-2 after a five-hour, emotional hearing where lawmakers shared personal stories.
BOISE, Idaho — Legislation intended to create transparency in medical bills sent to patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors advanced to the Idaho House on Wednesday.

The House Business Committee approved the bill 15-2 after a five-hour, emotional hearing where lawmakers shared personal stories.

The measure would require doctors and medical facilities to provide timely and clear bills for clients. It would also limit how much attorneys can get paid in specific circumstances involving medical debt collection.

Idaho billionaire Frank VanderSloot backed the legislation after a debt collection agency targeted one of his employees, tacking on legal fees that turned a $294 medical bill into more than $5,000.

