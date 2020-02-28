x
Bill loosens restrictions on concealed carry laws in Idaho

The House voted 56-14 Thursday to approve the measure.
BOISE, Idaho — Visitors to Idaho 18 and over who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits under legislation heading to the Senate. 

The House voted 56-14 Thursday to approve the measure.

Backers say the measure clears up confusion when someone travels from a rural area to a city with a concealed firearm. 

Concealed carry is allowed in rural areas. 

Opponents say it's a bad idea to allow teenagers with no training to carry concealed handguns in cities.

