Bill expands Idaho concealed-carry law to non-residents

Rep. Christy Zito introduced the bill in the House State Affairs Committee on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Visitors to Idaho 18 and older who can legally possess firearms would be allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits under new legislation.

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted to hold a hearing on the measure introduced by Republican Rep. Christy Zito.

Idaho residents 18 and older are allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits in Idaho without a permit or training following a new law that went into place last summer.