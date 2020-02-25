x
Bill freezing property taxes for one year heads to Idaho Senate

Supporters say the measure is needed to find a way to reduce residential property taxes.
Credit: KTVB file
Boise leads the nation in housing price increases, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation imposing a one-year, statewide freeze on property taxes is headed to the Idaho Senate despite dire warnings from city and county governments that the effects could be devastating. 

The House voted Tuesday to approve the bill that backers say is needed to find a way to reduce residential property taxes. 

Property taxes have become a top issue this legislative session as explosive growth in many parts of Idaho has caused property values to increase, forcing up property taxes. 

Republicans and Democrats are calling it a crisis but differ on ways to solve the problem.

