Ammon Bundy arrested again, dragged from Idaho Capitol building

BOISE, Idaho — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested and removed from the Statehouse Wednesday morning, his second such arrest in less than 24 hours.

Bundy, 41, has been booked into the Ada County Jail on misdemeanor trespassing and resisting and obstructing charges.

Video of the arrest, recorded and provided to KTVB by Sarah Anne, one of Bundy's supporters and executive director of Health Freedom Idaho, shows Idaho State Police troopers dragging a limp Bundy through the Senate gallery after he refused to stand up or use his legs to walk with the arresting officers.

"Are you going to stand up, or not?" someone on the video can be heard asking, before officers pull Bundy up the stairs, picking him up at one point after Bundy attempts to lay down at the top of the stairs.

Idaho State Police say troopers and the Director of the Idaho Department of Administration served Bundy with a no trespassing notice at about 11:30 a.m. in the Senate gallery.

"He was respectfully and repeatedly asked to leave the Idaho State Capitol building," ISP wrote on Twitter. "He refused and was uncooperative. Troopers were forced to physically remove Bundy from the Senate Gallery, take him through a stairwell, place him in a wheelchair, and then into a patrol vehicle."

Another man, who had also been arrested for trespassing with Bundy the day before, was also served a no trespassing notice, and left the building without incident. That man was not arrested, police say.

"Idaho State Police will continue to carefully balance people's right to participate in the legislative process while ensuring that the process remains peaceful," ISP wrote.

On Tuesday evening, Bundy had been taken into custody and rolled out of the Statehouse in a swivel chair after he refused to leave a vacated hearing room or get out of his seat. Bundy was booked into the Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge that evening, but was later released on bond and returned to the Capitol on Wednesday.

The day prior - the first day of the special session - Bundy and others clashed with troopers and Capitol security, shattering a glass door in front of the House gallery and shoving officers as they tried to force their way inside. Speaker of the House Scott Bedke permitted the crowd to enter the gallery, but warned them to maintain decorum.

After Bundy's arrest on Tuesday, Bedke condemed the group's actions in a statement.