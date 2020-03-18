Affirmative action ban heads to Idaho governor's desk

The House voted 56-14 on Wednesday to approve the legislation that has already passed the Senate.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation banning affirmative action for state agencies, state contracting and public education is heading to the Idaho governor's desk.

The Senate amended the bill to avoid losing federal funding.

The legislation adds a new section to laws that opponents say negates another section prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or age.

Backers say the measure is needed so that everybody will be treated equally.

Opponents say Idaho has a history of discriminatory behavior against marginalized groups that persists, and the measure would allow that behavior to continue.

