Capitol Classic Kids Race returns to Boise: 'These kids are going to remember this'

The one-mile race also featured adaptive courses for kids of all abilities. Proceeds from the Capitol Classic Kids Race benefit YMCA’s Child Development Programs.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,200 kids from throughout the Treasure Valley laced up their shoes and ran a mile in Boise Saturday for the 38th annual Capitol Classic Kids Race.

Runners between the ages of 6 and 14 enjoyed a one-mile course from the Boise Train Depot to Cecil D. Andrus Park, formerly known as Capitol Park, across the street from the Idaho Capitol Building.

Saturday's race also featured two adaptive courses - one mile and three blocks - for kids of all abilities. The event returned to in-person for the first time in more than two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

Proceeds from the Saint Alphonsus and Treasure Valley Family YMCA Capitol Classic Kids Race benefit YMCA’s Child Development Programs.

Each participant was given a T-shirt and an "Olympic-style" medal. Refreshments were also offered at the end of the race at the "Finish Fair."

The race began in 1983, when 1,000 Treasure Valley kids ran from the State Capitol Building to the Union Pacific Depot.

"We got it in just before the rain and it was so wonderful to see everyone," Capitol Classic Kids Race emcee, Gerald Bell said. "It's just a community event every year in June and these kids are gonna remember this."

Urban Air Adventure Park, Norco, Big Al's, My 102.7 and BobFM sponsored Saturday's Capitol Classic Kids Race.

