Capital High alumnus Sam Brixey gets last minute invite to run at USA Track and Field Olympic Trials

Washington State senior recently earned Second Team All-American honors at the NCAA Track and Field Championships

BOISE -- Former Capital High track standout Sam Brixey received an invite to compete in the men's 110-meter hurdles at the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, late Monday night.

"I was actually the first one runners left out [of the field]," Brixey told KTVB, "but someone was scratched [from competition] and it got me in. It was very last minute."

Brixey will now travel to Eugene on Tuesday, and prepare to compete against 31 other runners in the first round of the 110M hurdles on Friday at 3:33 p.m. MT.

If Brxiey advances, he would then race in the semi-finals on Saturday at 7:03 p.m. MT, with the finals scheduled for 8:51 p.m. MT later that same day.

"I'm going to enjoy it and get out and run with the best," Brixey said.

Brixey just completed his senior season at Washington State, however, relaxed eligibility rules due to COVID-19 could allow him to return to Pullman once again in the fall.

Brixey has already established himself as one of the best hurdlers in program history. Earlier this spring he finished in 13.70 seconds, the fastest time by a Cougar in the event in 21 years.

He was also clocked a wind-aided 13.66 at a dual in Seattle in April, a top-five wind-aided time in program history, and just 0.18 seconds back of the Olympic standard.

Even more recently, Brixey placed 14th at the NCAA DI National Track and Field Championships, which was good enough to earn him Second Team All-American honors.

You can watch Brixey run Friday on the NBC Sports Network. Both of Saturday's races will air on Idaho's Newschannel 7.