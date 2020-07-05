Capital City Public Market is moving, to open Saturday

The public market is headed to Garden City for a scaled-down version of what was in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Capital City Public Market is getting ready to open back up again this Saturday. However, the outdoor downtown Boise market is on the move to Garden City.

According to their website, the Capital City Public Market and its vendors will be known as the 34th Street Market.

The market’s opening was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns for the community. Organizers told us back in March that the health and safety of our community is their priority.

The Capital City Public Market normally has around 150 vendors, but this new version is expected to be much smaller.

When Idaho Governor Brad Little said the certified farmers’ markets are essential services, people jumped on social media to say they were not happy about the farmers’ market opening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Smith, a spokesperson for the Capital City Public Market, told us in March that market would probably look much different when it reopened. He said staff worked for weeks to create a different setup.

“It’s going to be much more spread out, in a different location, probably like a parking lot or an empty field,” Smith told KTVB. “We will only provide essential services, that means things like food, produce, protein, those kind of same things that a grocery store would provide.”

On its website, market organizers are urging patrons to keep safe by following these guidelines:

Practice social distancing

Shop quickly to make room for others

Only 3 persons per household allowed to attend

Don’t touch products you are not going to buy

No pets allowed

Vendors will be providing paper bags.

The new location is at 303 E. 34th Street in Garden City.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus