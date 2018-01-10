CALDWELL — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue held a press conference Monday to mark the annual campaign.

He spoke to the impact domestic violence has on our local community and showed support for our local victim advocacy groups.

"The jail deputy that books in the suspect in these cases. The civil deputy that tracks down and serves the protection order," said Donahue.

All those people have a hand in making sure just one victim of domestic violence feels safe.

So far this year, 560 domestic violence cases have been filed in Canyon County, and that includes the tragic deaths of Kymberlee Larsen and Jaclyn Zabel.

Chelsea Larsen, Kymberlee's sister, spoke at the news conference about the importance of keeping children in mind when dealing with domestic violence.

"We have got to start reacting appropriately because our kids need us. Yes, our communities are affected by domestic violence, but our children are the ones who are most affected," said Chelsea Larsen.

In remembrance of domestic violence victims, several victim advocates groups painted pumpkins. Some were dedicated to a victim, while others had open notes to any survivor to give them words of strength.

